Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New additions to Millcreek school buses are fighting back against drivers illegally passing during stops.

The Millcreek Township School District announced its new partnership with BusPatrol and the Millcreek Township Police to tackle the illegal passing of stopped school buses, according to a release.

The partnership goes into effect on the first day of school for the district — Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.

BusPatrol is a safety technology company that aims to make the journey to and from school safer for children.

With this partnership, all MTSD buses will have cameras and photo enforcement technology to detect the license plates of vehicles that fail to stop for school buses. The video evidence is then shared with local law enforcement for review before a citation is issued.

“MTSD cares about the wellbeing of its students before anything else and we are very happy this program will elevate safety at our bus stops. We prefer no one receives a citation because we hope all drivers will be respecting Pennsylvania laws and the safety perimeters of our busses,” Assistant Superintendent Trevor Murnock said.

The release states in October 2022, Pennsylvania authorities reported more than 250 stop-arm violations in one day during Operation Safe Stop. In 2020, the Allentown School District captured over 200 illegal passings on just two school buses over a 47-day stop-arm study — that’s equal to 2.18 violations per bus per day.

“Every day, thousands of cars ignore school bus stop-arms and speed past school buses as children are stepping on and off. Sadly, this dangerous motorist behavior is only getting worse,” said Kate Spree, a BusPatrol spokesperson.

In addition to stop-arm cameras, MTSD is equipping its buses with safety features. The technology, installation and maintenance for those features are funded by violation revenue over a five-year term.

“Our safety programs combine education and enforcement to change driver behavior and ensure that all motorists know when to stop for the big yellow bus. In some communities, our programs have reduced the rate of illegal passing by up to 30% YoY,” Spree continued.

As stated by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, motorists must stop at least 10 feet away from school buses with red lights flashing and stop-arm extended. The penalty for a first-time violation is $300.

You can learn more about the School Bus Safety Program online.