New technology at the Erie Police Department for fast crime solving

New technology is making solving crimes easier for the Erie Police Department. It’s a 3 unit fuming chamber made by Air Science which helps get fingerprints off everything from guns to knives, safes to burglary tools. “It’s great it’s changed a lot for our department so It’s going to speed up the process,” said LT. Commander Crime Scene Unit Chris Crawford.

Each chamber can control the humidity to produce the best conditions to recover fingerprints off of a piece of evidence. $25,000 from the Erie Siebenbuerger Club helped the Police Department get this new equipment.

The old dark room which had become a storage room is now a processing room with all the new equipment.