New Trees coming to Frontier Park this Fall

In March Penelec worked with Leaf and the City of Erie to remove more than two dozen trees that were either growing into power lines or had been deemed unhealthy. The Executive Director of Leaf, Vern Peterson, says Penelec removed the trees and debris, saving the taxpayers $30,000.This upcoming Fall, Leaf will be working with “Right Tree for the Right Place.”

“What we plan on doing putting in lower growing, more appropriate trees in place of the pine trees that had grown into the power emission lines,” said Executive Director of Leaf Erie Vern Peterson.

Peterson says he does not have an exact date to when they will be putting in the trees.

