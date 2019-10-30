New U.S. Air Force Recruiter assigned to Erie Recruiting Office

A new United States Air Force Recruiter has been assigned to the Erie recruiting office.

Staff Sgt. Tyler Beatty has been assigned to the Erie Air Force Recruiting Office located at 7200 Peach Street, Erie, PA.

Prior to his assignment in Erie, Sgt. Beatty was assigned to the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station as a Security Forces Flight Sergeant.

For more information about Air Force opportunities, please contact Staff Sgt. Tyler Beatty at 814-762-9329 or visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/usaf.eriepa.