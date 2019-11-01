New U.S. Army Station Commander assigned to Erie Recruiting Office

A new United States Army Recruiter has been assigned to the Erie Recruiting Office.

Sgt. 1st Class Matthew O’Hara has been assigned as the Station Commander at the Erie Recruiting Office located at 7200 Peach Street, Erie, PA.

Prior to his assignment in Erie, Sgt. 1st Class O’Hara was assigned to Fort Stewart, GA as the 3rd Infantry Division’s Senior Munitions Inspector.

For more information about Army opportunities, please contact Sgt. 1st Class O’Hara at 814-573-8559 or visit the U.S. Army Recruiting Erie Facebook page.