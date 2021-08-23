New update address feature available with IRS online portal for Child Tax Credits

The Child Tax Credit will result in monthly payments to an estimated 39 million households (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service has launched a new feature that allows any family receiving monthly Child Tax Credit payments to quickly and easily update their mailing address with the Child Tax Credit Update Portal on the IRS website.

This feature will help any family that chooses to receive their payment by paper check to avoid mailing delays or even having a check returned as undeliverable.

Any family can easily have their September check and all future checks sent to their new address by making an address change request with the portal. To have the change take effect in September, people need to complete the request before midnight EST on Monday, Aug. 30.

Families can still make changes after that date, but their request will not be effective until the next scheduled monthly payment.

If you change your mailing address using the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, the IRS will use this updated address for all future IRS correspondence, including Letter 6419, the year-end summary statement.

Families will need Letter 6419 to quickly and accurately fill out their 2021 federal income tax return next year because, for most families, the advance payments they are receiving in 2021 cover only half of the total credit. They will claim the remaining portion of their payments on their 2021 tax return.

To stay up-to-date with the advance child tax credits, click HERE.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.