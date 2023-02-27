Despite David Forrest’s resignation as planning and neighborhood resource director, other City of Erie officials will continue to address blighted properties.

There’s an effort to require owners of vacant properties to register them or be subject to fines.

In January, Erie City Council approved an ordinance to charge a $300 registration fee to owners of unoccupied properties every six months. If owners don’t register their properties, they will be fined.

“Most of the cities in Alleghany County have it from various classes and townships, and Redding just passed it as well, so this is something that has gained in popularity. As a registration fee, it has its particular advantages. As long as we’re providing the services on it, then it’s justified,” said Chuck Nelson, Erie City Council president.

Nelson added that the goal is to get city property owners to take action on the blight because their vacant properties drive down home values in the neighborhood.

City officials said the benefit of registration is knowing who is responsible for the property.

“Vacancy and blight is a major issue in our city, so as many tools that we can put in the belt of the administration to enforce that and build and keep our houses in good workable usage and also to keep our tax base strong,” Nelson added.

Code enforcement officials explained how this ordinance will make it easier for the city to tackle blight.

“It’s another step in the right direction. It gives us another tool that we can utilize. The biggest thing is the contact information — that’s huge for us. It’s very difficult to try to locate and contact these mortgage companies.” said Andy Zimmerman, City of Erie Code Enforcement.

There is a $500 fine for failing to register their property.