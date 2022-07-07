Warren County and a group of local veterans are coming together to help homeless veterans get back on their feet.

A dormant school is being converted into housing for homeless veterans as administration of the new facility is dedicated to providing the necessary care for vets that walk through their doors.

The Allegheny Valley Veterans Center (AVVC) is maximizing its efforts to house veterans who have returned home from the war.

The center is converting a former school that stood dormant for five years into a 32-room housing facility for men, women, and veteran families.

“We have complete stock of clothes and everything they’ll need because when they come in they have nothing. We have all their toiletries. They’ll come in and we can get them to a room. They have their own individual room, their own individual space and we have facilities for cooking and showers and restrooms,” said Tom Eaton, President of the Board of Directors at AVVC.

The Second Harvest Food Bank is also pitching in and donating food to the facility.

Veterans living there will also benefit from services being offered by the veterans affairs and opportunities from local businesses.

“Some re-education, be it medical, whatever they need,” Eaton added. “We also have a couple small businessmen in town and we’re working up with a co-op with them that ‘Hey, we can even get you a job and get you back on your feet.”

The administration is dedicated to helping homeless vets and has a message for anyone interested.

“I would tell them to actually come and try it out. If they don’t like it, then we can try to get them somewhere else,” said Michael McLaughlin, administrator at the AVVC.

Although they are not at full capacity, an administrator of the AVVC told us his expectations for years to come.

“I see a number of veterans coming through every year. I could see us bringing in and pushing out 100-150 veterans a year would be awesome.” Eaton said.

that will be completed this September