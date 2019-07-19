New video of suspects car adds new evidence to Thursdays West Side shooting

Erie Police have released a video of the car that was used in the shooting that took place outside of Juliet’s Gentleman’s Club early morning on July 18.

In the video you can see a silver Jeep Liberty Sport turning north onto Shenley Drive, where the two suspects then exit the vehicle and begin to open fire on the victims vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2001 to 2007 Jeep Liberty Sport, silver in color, with a covered spare tire and on the rear hatch.

Erie Police Department are seeking any information into the suspects and their vehicle. Erie Police Detectives Matt Berarducci (870-1221) and Pat Ginkel (870-1161) are seeking any and all information related to the suspects and their vehicle. Anyone with urgent information is asked to contact the Erie Police Department Officer in Charge at 870-1120 or 911.