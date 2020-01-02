New voting machines come just in time for the 2020 election

Erie County officials will be testing hundreds of new voting machines next week.

Erie County Clerk, Doug Smith, said more than 300 new machines arrived a couple of weeks and will be distributed to voting precincts across the county.

These machines have a dual system that will print a copy of what was decided by the touch screen or give the option to complete the ballot entirely on paper.

The new voting machines are part of a $90 million state plan to make Pennsylvania’s voting process more secure.

“Erie County, for it’s part, chose Dominion Voting after a lengthy process, so we’re complying with that directive and we that in the end, all voters will have confidence in the system,” said Smith.

Erie County voters will be able to use the new voting machines in the upcoming 2020 election.