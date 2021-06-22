New water fountain added to Perry Square

Perry Square now has a new drinking fountain at the park.

The water fountain has been built into the park and is now up and running.

Hear from Erie City Councilwoman Kathy Schaff who was a huge help in getting the fountain to the park. Schaff also explained the steps that it took to get the fountain to Perry Square.

John Buchna, the CEO of Erie Downtown Partnership, also gives his thoughts on the new fountain.

