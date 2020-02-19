New way to vote this year in Pennsylvania with changes coming to the voting machines

Changes to voting machines in Erie County and Pennsylvania were the subject of a meeting on the Bayfront.

State Representative Bob Merski and the Erie County Board of Elections hosted two “Modernizing the Vote” seminars on Tuesday.

Merski and the board explained how the new voting machines work. People at the sessions were able to try out the new machines with sample ballots and voting machine displays.

The change is required due to a law passed by the state.

“We’re just very excited to offer this to the community. We can tell from the crowd that there was a lot of interest in modernizing the vote,” said Bob Merski, State Representative, (D) Erie.