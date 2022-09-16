(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Sept. 16, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com announced a new weather camera on the Erie Land Lighthouse.

The lighthouse tower is 56 feet high. It’s located on a bluff at the foot of Lighthouse Street on Erie’s eastside and it overlooks the entrance to Presque Isle Bay. The new state-of-the-art high-definition digital weather camera will offer views of the current weather conditions over Presque Isle State Park, Lake Erie, Presque Isle, Misery Bay and the city’s Lake Erie shoreline.

“This new camera showcases the natural beauty of Presque Isle and Lake Erie, both local treasures,” said Julie Zoumbaris, vice president and general manager of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com. “This camera is just another example of why JET24, FOX66, and YourErie.com is Your Weather Authority with the most experienced team of meteorologists. Our thanks to the Presque Isle Light Station, Inc. for their assistance with this project.”

Erie Land Lighthouse was the first commissioned lighthouse on the Great Lakes. The original wooden lighthouse was built in 1818 and was replaced in 1867 with a sandstone tower. It was last used as a navigational aid in 1899 and has since been restored and is maintained by the City of Erie, Erie Western PA Port Authority and Presque Isle Light Station, Inc. The lighthouse is open for tours. Additional information about the tours and hours of operation can be found online.

This is the 10th camera in the company’s weather camera network. Other weather cameras include live video from the Erie Bayfront, Downtown Erie, Erie International Airport, Summit Tower, Edinboro, Girard, Meadville, Conneaut Lake and Warren.

The cameras are featured in newscasts on JET 24 and FOX 66, and they are available online at www.YourErie.com.