New website from Erie Catholic Diocese aims to help those enjoy upcoming holiday season

The Erie Catholic Diocese is offering a new website to help people enjoy the upcoming Advent and Christmas seasons, despite growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Simply Celebrating” offers ideas for how to celebrate Christmas, even if you can’t gather with your family and friends.

It includes sections on how to celebrate the four weeks of Advent, how to start a message writing campaign, even a message from Bishop Lawrence Persico.

The Advent holiday season begins next week.

