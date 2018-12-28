Local News

New Year's Eve Ball gets hundreds of new crystals

The New Year's Eve Ball in Times Square will be a little more glitzy this year. 

192 new Waterford Crystals have been added to the nearly 12,000 pound ball.  More than 2600 crystals already adorn the ball, but each year, new ones are swapped in.  

The ball will be dropped at 11:59pm for one minute to officially ring in the new year at midnight.

