New Year’s Celebration Boogie on the Bay returns to Bayfront Convention Center

We are just hours away from the start of 2022 and people are partying the night away along the Bayfront.

Boogie on the Bay returned to the Bayfront Convention Center. The New Year’s Eve celebration made a comeback after it was canceled in 2020.

People enjoying the night with dinner, drinks, and dancing. The General Manager of the Bayfront Convention Center says it’s nice to be able to host the event again.

“There was a lot of uncertainty with different variants, different strains with the Coronavirus, so we made the decision in October to host the event with a vaccination requirement or a negative test, so here we are,” said Gus Pine, General Manager of Bayfront Convention Center.

Boogie on the Bay wraps up at 1:00 a.m.