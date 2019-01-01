Local News

New Years Day Break-ins

By:

Posted: Jan 01, 2019 06:33 PM EST

Updated: Jan 01, 2019 06:33 PM EST

ERIE, PA -  Two local restaurants were broken into over the New Year night. 

Chopstick located on Liberty Street is off to a rough start in 2019 after someone broke into the restaurant. Erie Police are currently investigating. The intruders broke in and knocked over the cash register. It is unknown if they got away with any cash as this time.  

The Zodiac Dinor was also broken into. The discovery was made after the owner made a visit to the location. Someone smashed a hole into the front of the window and crawled inside. No money was reported stolen. 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected