New Years Day Break-ins

ERIE, PA - Two local restaurants were broken into over the New Year night.

Chopstick located on Liberty Street is off to a rough start in 2019 after someone broke into the restaurant. Erie Police are currently investigating. The intruders broke in and knocked over the cash register. It is unknown if they got away with any cash as this time.

The Zodiac Dinor was also broken into. The discovery was made after the owner made a visit to the location. Someone smashed a hole into the front of the window and crawled inside. No money was reported stolen.

