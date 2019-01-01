New Years Dive Plunge

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ERIE, PA - The wind was blowing, the waves were moving and divers were waddling to the waters edge for a brisk plunge.

"We're here to start the new year off doing something we all love and that's scuba diving," said Erie Skin Divers Club President Norma Carey.

The annual New Year's Day dive has been going on for years at Dobbins Landing.The tradition brings the Erie County Sheriff Scuba Search and Rescue and the Erie Skin Divers together for the dip.

"Our club was formed in 1967, so that makes this the 56 or 57th year, so we have been doing it a long time," said Carey.

Among the group is Larry Schaller, who has been diving for 30 years. He says you never know what you'll find when you peek under the surface.

"You can find some treasures. Out there, are thousands of shipwrecks," said Erie Diver Larry Schaller.

With the fun and excitement of diving, the divers are also brushing up on life-saving skills to stay active on rescues.

"A lot of the divers in the club are part of the Sheriff's Scuba Team and we need to keep body and equipment in line with the conditions," said Carey.

