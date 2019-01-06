New Years Eve break-ins will up security at small businesses in the city

Erie, Pa - Several businesses were broken into New Years Eve 2018. Several break-ins occurred in the area of town known as Federal Hill, an area that has been a focus of improving security measures for several years. Recently, an initiative between the business owners known as the "Shops on the Hill Initiative" to install more lighting and security cameras to prevent incidents such as the person(s) smashing several windows in nearby businesses. One store, the Hippie & the Hound on the 2500 block of Peach street lost around $1,000 worth of goods and equipment. They have several cameras on sight and caught images of what appears to be a man kicking in their window just after midnight on January 1st, 2019, just minutes into the new year. Scottie Freeman, owner of Hippie & the Hound says he sees acts like this as more of a call for help than a crime.