New Year’s Eve brought in the business for local bars & restaurants

Some local bars & restaurants are saying they saw big numbers on New Year’s Eve despite the snow. Dawn Gulnac bar-tended at Andy’s and said the restaurant brought in the crowds especially since they had the band “Blue Beater” playing. “It’s a band in Erie they played until after 1 o clock,” she said. Comparing sales to last year she said the business was about even and that all the bartenders did well.

They weren’t the only ones making bank on the Eve. 1000 Beers not only has a bar they also have to-go beer for customers that are in a rush. Eric Lewis is the bartender and said he’s happy with the results.

“We had really good business, traffic all day until the ball dropped, very good overall,” said Lewis. He said he still has to look at exact numbers to see if they did better than last year.