New Years Eve marks final night to enjoy Winter Wonderland at Asbury Woods

New Years Eve marks the last night to enjoy a winter wonderland at Asbury Woods.

All month long, the community has been able to visit the Winter Wonderland at Asbury Woods. Thousands of people came to check out the light display and enjoy some time in nature.

Friday night marks the final night that visitors can walk through the display. However, the community is always welcome to visit Asbury Woods.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“So far, we’ve had almost 10,000 people come through over the course of the month. It’s a chance for everyone to get outside and enjoy a peaceful walk on the boardwalk. Tonight is a beautiful night. It’s not bitter cold or anything like that, so it’s a great chance if you want to wrap up your year with a little walk outside and enjoy the woods.” said Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director at Asbury Woods.