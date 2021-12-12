New York City company interested in buying Avalon Hotel

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A local downtown hotel may soon become market-rate apartments.

The Avalon Hotel and Conference Center may soon become home to 2019 one-bedroom apartments, according to the Sunday Erie Times News.

The prospective buyer, Goodhomes Company, LLC. from New York City is interested in converting the hotel..

They are seeking a variance from the Erie Zoning Hearing Board, which will meet Tuesday.

If approved, this would pave the way for Goodhomes to purchase the hotel.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News