New York City company interested in buying Avalon Hotel

A local downtown hotel may soon become market-rate apartments.

The Avalon Hotel and Conference Center may soon become home to 2019 one-bedroom apartments, according to the Sunday Erie Times News.

The prospective buyer, Goodhomes Company, LLC. from New York City is interested in converting the hotel..

They are seeking a variance from the Erie Zoning Hearing Board, which will meet Tuesday.

If approved, this would pave the way for Goodhomes to purchase the hotel.

