The Avalon Hotel in Downtown Erie could soon have a new owner.

The City of Erie Zoning Hearing Board voted to approve an appeal on December 14th.

In a four to nothing vote, the zoning board approved a variance that a potential buyer is proposing for a property on West 10th Street.

A New York City real estate development company plans to convert the Avalon Hotel into an apartment complex with about 200 units.

“Young people, people who are coming to Erie and just starting their career, they need this housing and other kinds of amenities that Mr. Mitchel and his group are bringing to Erie. They’re happing in the other cities,” said Michael Agresti, Attorney.

The apartment complex would include a game room, a fitness center, and a lounge that would attract young working people in Erie.