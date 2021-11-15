New York City String Quartet Ethel performs at Penn State Behrend’s Logan Music Series

The New York City String Quartet “Ethel” were today’s featured performers during Penn State Behrend’s Logan Music Series.

Established in 1998, Ethel has quickly earned a reputation as one of the country’s more adventurous string quartets.

Twenty years later the band continues to set the standard for contemporary concert music.

“We’re going to play some Led Zepplin. We’re going to play some Beatles. We’re going to play some . It is our intention to animate to share energy and we hope that the concert goers members of the public and students that come to this concert leave with a real feeling of energy and goodness,” said Kip Jones, Violinist.

The public can catch the next Logan Music Series on Tuesday February 8th when the Dublin Guitar Quartet takes the stage at Behrend’s Reed Union building.

