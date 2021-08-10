New York residents react to news of Andrew Cuomo’s resignation

After Governor Andrew Cuomo’s recent announcement, we spoke to residents in Chautauqua County to hear what they had to say.

In just 14 days, Andrew Cuomo will no longer be the Governor of New York.

We spoke to New York residents and the reaction was lopsided.

In the town of Sherman, New York, Cuomo’s resignation left people with no hesitation about waiving goodbye and moving on.

Residents we spoke with said that they are relieved Cuomo is leaving office.

“All of the problems are going to be gone and I’m actually glad that he left,” said Mikol Orton, New York Resident.

“I’m just glad he resigned. I didn’t like him when he was in. I’m just hoping the next person is better,” said Bill Safford, New York Resident.

With Cuomo resigning people are hoping that things will change.

“It would be really great to see some changes that would benefit Western New York, Central New York, and Northern New York, and not necessarily the dead East of New York,” said Dominick Heterick, New York Resident.

As for the sexual harassment scandal that is costing Cuomo his position in office, Heterick’s response was brief.

“It’s not going to be allowed on air,”” said Heterick.

Along with everyone we spoke to, they are glad Cuomo is out of office.

Just last week Quinnipiac University released a poll that said seven out of ten New York State voters said Cuomo should resign.

