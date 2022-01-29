New York woman sentenced after fatal DUI crash in Crawford County

One woman in New York was sentenced in court for driving under the influence and killing two people in a crash that took place in Crawford County.

According to the Meadville Tribune, 70-year-old Shirley Davenport was sentenced to three years probation and three months under house arrest.

This stems from a crash that took place near Saegertown back in June of 2019.

48-year-old Sharla Davenport and 67-year-old Karen Davenport were killed in the accident.

Three other people were also reported injured from this accident.

