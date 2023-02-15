The newest City Council member, Susannah Faulkner, was sworn in Wednesday February 15, replacing Liz Allen who resigned in January.

Following her swearing in, Faulkner began voting with council right away.

One of the ordinances being approved Wednesday night involved a new way for council members to receive a raise.

The standard wage for City Council members is $6,000.

Under the new ordinance, council members will receive a $2,000 raise for every 12 months of service. That number maxing out at 36 or more months of service, which pays $12,000 annually.