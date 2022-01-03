Newest Erie City Council members sworn in Monday

Three new faces took their seats on Erie City Council Monday morning.

Maurice Troop and Chuck Nelson were sworn in, hoping to have an impact on all the communities in the city. Jasmine Flores, 28, becomes the first Latina woman elected, and the youngest sitting council member in city history.

All three members say they look forward to their first council meeting this coming Wednesday.

“I care about renters protections, the minimum wage, and making sure that the community of Erie is stainable long-term, not just for temporary seasons such as summer time. So I’m just excited to bring these ideas and perspectives to the forefront,” said Jasmine Flores, Erie City Council Member.

“My big thing is to serve Erie, listen to what the people are telling me, assess what’s really going on in Erie, and then develop plans — whether it’s from here or from somewhere else — we can [assess] if the plans are working somewhere else or formulate a team here of things we can put together that can move the city forward,” said Maurice Antwon Troop, Erie City Council Member.

“I’m looking forward to representing all 100,000 residents. This isn’t going to be a matter of trying to support a particular base that put me into office, it was a broad base. We’re looking forward to being available to all of our constituents,” said Chuck Nelson, Erie City Council Member.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Also, Liz Allen was sworn in for her second term on council.