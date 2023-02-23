After a two-year delay, the City of Erie Fire Department has recognized its newest members.

Several other firefighters were honored and promoted at a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

The pandemic put a pause on many events, even swearing-in ceremonies. After two years of service, the City of Erie Fire Department’s newest members were finally recognized.

Two of the four firefighters sworn in on Thursday decided to join the department together.

“We were both in the Marines together and we were both working at Erie Insurance, which is a great company, great job. It just wasn’t right for us. We wanted to be more active and help the community, which now we can,” said Greg Tenney, one of the newly sworn-in firefighters.

Several firefighters said while their work is challenging, it’s rewarding to be part of the fire department family.

“It’s not an easy job, and not just physically but there’s a lot of mental challenges to it and stress that comes along with it, but we all understand that and support each other. It’s a small group but it’s a tight-knit group, so it’s nice,” Tenney continued.

“It’s really amazing, you know. The fire department, unlike some other professions, it’s really a brotherhood or sisterhood, and these men and women are truly passionate about the health and safety and welfare of the citizens of Erie,” said Fire Chief Joe Walko, Erie Fire Department.

Five additional firefighters were promoted. One lieutenant said he’s excited about his new leadership role and the new members that are eager to learn.

“They want to rise to lead the crew, and when they lead the crew, there’s a responsibility of everybody below you and the safety of everyone on the scene. Nothing’s more important than the safety of your crew, and the young guys that are coming up, it’s very important that they understand that,” said Lt. Alfonce Bucheral, Erie Fire Department.

The newly sworn-in firefighters include:

Ryan Hilliard

Joseph Maxumczyk

Terrance Sedney

Gregory Tenney

The firefighters that received promotions and their new titles include