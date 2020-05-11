Newly established foster based dog rescue helps dogs find forever home even during pandemic

A newly established foster based dog rescue is seeing quite the success despite opening up on the eve of a pandemic.

Here is a look at what the new foster based dog rescue Happy Bark is all about and how it got started.

With more people currently at home now more than ever before, this is helping some animals find a new forever home.

“I just highly recommend the adoption process. I just can’t speak more highly of it. I just think there are a lot of sad situations going on with puppy mills and dogs that are bread just to go out to families when there are so many other animals that are in shelters that you can provide that good home. It’s just well worth it,” said Holly Deitrick, Adopter.

Happy Bark is an organization that started up here in Erie in March and since then has helped nearly 50 dogs find a home.

These dogs however are not coming from the Erie area, and that’s what makes this adoption organization different.

“We partner with five or six shelters in central Kentucky and when dogs come into them they’re completely vetted. We help them recover some of those vetting costs and we post them on our website to be considered for adoption even before they’re in our care,” said Eric Pollack, Executive Director of Happy Bark.

If someone does not commit to the dog when it arrives in Erie, it goes to live with a temporary foster home.

Even though the dogs time at these homes could be short, the paw prints that they leave have a lasting impact.

“We do fall in love with them, but it is so awesome when a family shows up to meet their new dog. I mean I’ll be honest we sometimes cry a little bit because we are so happy when these dogs meet their new people. Knowing that we can help a family find a dog and love them as much as we love ours is awesome,” said Abby Sorensen, Foster.

The group keeps costs down which stretches the donations further.

“The funding that we have is all donations and one unique thing about Happy Bark is that we are small enough that we are all volunteers. Everybody involved in the organization is a volunteer and doesn’t take monetary compensation. Donations that are sent to Happy Bark are sent to those animals in our care,” said Pollack.

A plan that keeps the barks happy and the tails wagging.