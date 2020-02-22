Newly formed Disk Dog Frisbee Club holds it’s first practice for upcoming April competition

Here’s a story that will have you barking and howling.

The newly formed Disk Dog Frisbee Club held practice this afternoon in Fairview.

They are part of a world wide league called K9 Toss and Fetch. They will compete with 250 other clubs across the country.

“I just saw a need for the dogs to get a different kind of outlet. They need some exercise. They get cooped up like we do and this is some enrichment and exercise. It’s a different sport we don’t have yet in Erie,” said Lisa Yan, Captain of the Erie Ultimate Disc Dog Club.

The club has about ten people, so bark, I mean mark your calendar. Their first competition is set for April 4th.

