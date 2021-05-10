Newly renovated UPMC Park is ready for the Erie Seawolves home opener

It’s been a long time since the Erie Seawolves last stepped on to the field, but after the $16 million renovations to UPMC Park, the team is ready to go for the 2021 season.

At UPMC Park you can see the newly built left field stadium where fans can watch the game, go on the ground level and buy some gear at the team store before or during a game.

The renovations are now complete at UPMC Park just in time for the Erie Seawolves home opener on May 11th.

There may not have been a season if it weren’t for the $16 million renovation to the park.

“To be able to generate revenue on a year round basis, to have amenities that are made by Major League Baseball, frankly if the project hadn’t been done we would not have Double A baseball today. It’s just that simple. It’s the difference between us having a team and me having a job,” said Greg Coleman, President of the Erie Seawolves.

One of the biggest changes fans can expect this year is to walk through the brand new entrance.

“When they are coming, they are coming to the game. They are going to come through a gate different than what they have in the last 25 years. That alone is pretty big and when you walk through it’s a whole different view. You are going to see the field right away,” said Coleman.

The other highlights to the park are the renovated bathrooms, upgraded suites, a new team store, the Smith’s Shack Hut that has been rebuilt, and a newly renovated party deck.

“It’s been a great gathering space, but it felt a little detached from the rest of the facility. Now we have new furniture, new fixtures, and raised it up four feet so it feels like you are back in the ball park,” said Coleman.

The stadium club will be used for season ticket holders or rented out for events or even business meetings.

“I can’t tell you the number of visitors. We hear that say you know I brought my family here because I can take the entire family and get them food and tickets for a great ball game,” said John Oliver, President/CEO of VisitErie.

“I looked at everything . I can’t get enough of it. I’ll be here at a lot of games this summer for sure,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), Mayor of Erie.

The Erie Seawolves play against the Akron Rubber Ducks at 6 a.m. on May 11th at UPMC Park.

The interesting part about the new left field building is that both the stadium club and team store are open year round.

