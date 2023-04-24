(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New updates list out project details and the beginning of construction for a Girard Township bridge.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced in a release that updated information on the Beckman Road Bridge Feasibility Study, part of the Interstate 90 Sections 4 and 5 Reconstruction Project.

Through data collected about the bridge and traffic patterns in the area, as well as public feedback, PennDOT has determined that the construction project will include replacing the bridge that carries Beckman Road over I-90 in Girard Township, Erie County.

“We received a lot of comments from the public, both at the meeting held late last year and through one-on-one interactions,” said Brian McNulty, P.E., District 1 executive. “We took those concerns into account as we looked at the local transportation network, connectivity through that part of the county and costs of removal with or without replacement.”

According to the release, the current Beckman Road bridge is a four-span simple/continuous rolled steel I-beam bridge built in 1959. It is classified as fair condition and is used by approximately 125 vehicles a day on average.

The bridge has a clearance of less than 14 feet over the westbound lanes and a 16-foot clearance over the eastbound lanes. The new structure will increase the clearance to meet current design standards.

Work to replace the bridge will be part of a project to reconstruct approximately 7.5 miles of I-90 from east of Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea) to just east of Exit 18 (Route 832/Sterrettania Road, Presque Isle State Park).

Construction will begin in 2027.

“Transportation is a vital aspect of quality of life – whether it is pedestrian safety at crossings in the cities, cycle and multi-use trails linking different communities or bridge connections carrying rural traffic over the highways. We are committed to not only maintaining the assets that we have but hearing from the public about what transportation issues are important to them. The Beckman Road bridge study is an example of that commitment,” McNulty added.

Additional information on the Beckman Road Bridge and the current and future Interstate 90 Projects can be found online.