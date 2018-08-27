NewsMaker - 2018 National Philanthropy Day, Lisa Lewis Video

Giving back is what philanthropy is all about; whether it's giving time, money, or any other effort that helps create better opportunities for all, philanthropists help make a big difference in many communities.

One group is looking to recognize those who have shown real leadership through giving.

Joining us today is Lisa Louis, the 2018 National Philanthropy Day Chair and member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals...

