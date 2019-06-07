Erie’s Public Schools have initiated a district-wide effort to improve the culture and climate within the district. To do so, they are inviting the public to take part in a series of conversations or ‘community circles’ to better inform district decision-making.
The topic Monday is a solutions-focused conversation about bullying.
Joining us to talk about the first of these conversations is Erica Erwin of the Erie School District…
NewsMaker – Anti-bullying community conversation to take place Monday
