NewsMaker – Beer Coaster event this Saturday at Waldameer Park

Beer lovers from near and far have descended on Erie this week to take part in the American Craft Beer Week.
The annual event offers people from all walks of life to see and taste what the region’s craft beer industry has to offer.
Joining us to talk about this week’s events is Jeff McCullor, President of Erie Ale Works.
Info:
- Events kicked off a couple of days ago, on the 13th, but there are events scheduled all week.
- The culminating event, ‘Beer Coaster,’ is this Saturday, May 18th, at Waldameer Park from 4-8pm.
- For more information, go to www.lakeeriealetrail.com/acbw or call 814-314-9089.