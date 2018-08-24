NewsMaker - Behind the scenes at LEAF, Catherine Taves Video

From hosting the Blues and Jazz Fest to providing a natural backdrop for family-oriented movies or a place where hundreds just go for a daily walk, Frontier Park is a destination of choice for many activities. But, a jewel-like Frontier Park needs a nurturing hand and a lot of effort goes on behind the scenes to keep this park a destination choice for thousands of people year 'round.

That's where the Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park comes in.

Joining us to talk about the role of the Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park (LEAF) and this special milestone is Catherine Taves, Program Director of LEAF...