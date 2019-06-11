Older generations may have been told to stop wasting their time playing video games, but today’s generations may be getting encouragement from their parents. That could be thanks to the creation of E-Sports.
Video games are now a team sport. Schools like Edinboro University actually have an E-Sports team and high schools are hopping on the bandwagon as well.
Coming up in June, the Erie Sports Commission, along with SMASH Erie are bringing a tournament to Erie known as the ‘Brawl on the Bay’.
Joining us to tell us more is Tom Dorsey from SMASH Erie…
NewsMaker – Brawl on the Bay Gaming Competition
Older generations may have been told to stop wasting their time playing video games, but today’s generations may be getting encouragement from their parents. That could be thanks to the creation of E-Sports.