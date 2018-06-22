Local News

NewsMaker - Community Blood Bank needs your help

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 06:30 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2018 06:30 PM EDT

There isn't a day that goes by that area hospitals are not in need of a reliable supply of blood and blood products.

Most of that need is filled by the generous blood donations of the public and the efforts of the Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York.  So, if you're a donor or would like to become one, the Community Blood Bank needs your immediate help.

Joining us to talk about the Community Blood Bank and how you can help is Jennifer Brownlee, Community Relations Manager...

