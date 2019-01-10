NewsMaker - Erie Mayor Joe Schember, monthly update
Every month, we are pleased to welcome Erie Mayor Joe Schember to the JET 24 Action News studios to talk about the issues, both good and bad, that Erie is facing.
It's part of the mayor's campaign promise to have an accessible, open administration to you, the constituent. And, joining us once again is the mayor, Joe Schember...
More Stories
-
After more than 18 locations burglarized since mid-December, the man…
-
A man charged in an Erie assault is now heading to trial.…
-
A corrections officer from Albion is facing a May court date on…