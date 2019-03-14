NewsMaker - Maple Taste and Tour Weekend, Bill Philips Video

We know that spring is right around the corner when we start talking about the annual Maple Taste and Tour Weekend.

19 sugar houses in Erie, Crawford, Warren, and Venango will be part of the event. The tour, which is sponsored by the Northwest Pennsylvania Maple Association, gives people an opportunity to tour local sugar shacks for free and discover first-hand how maple syrup is produced.

The 'Maple Taste and Tour' takes place March 16th and 17th from 10am until 4pm.

Joining us to talk about this year's Maple Fest is Bill Philips, President of the Northwest Pennsylvania Maple Association...