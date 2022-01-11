Newsmaker: Martin Luther King Jr Day of Expression Event

This coming Monday will mark the 36th annual observance of Martin Luther King Jr Day, or MLK Day.

Eight years after its inauguration, congress passed the King holiday and service day, designating MLK Day as a national day of service.

Observed each year on the third Monday in January, the national holiday is when Americans are asked to volunteer to improve their communities.

To that end, the Youth Leadership Institute of Erie is promoting their annual MLK Day of Expression Event.

Joining us on this segment of Newsmaker is Ashley Taylor, Youth Service Coordinator at the Youth Leadership Institute of Erie.