Newsmaker- Melissa Morris

A man who plead guilty to killing a young girl almost 30 years ago is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.

Scott Schroat plead guilty to choking and stabbing 5-year-old Lila Ebright and hiding her body in the back in 1992. Since then, he has been serving a life sentence behind bars for the crime, but a Supreme Court decision allows anyone under the age of 18 at the time to appeal for a change in sentence.