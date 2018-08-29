NewsMaker - Members of Anshe Hesed change locations, Lisa Chinsky Video

This Friday, a move to a new home will be part of a celebration for some members of the Jewish faith in Erie.

The Temple Anshe Hesed, which has been located on 10th and Liberty streets for more than 80 years will be moving their Torah scrolls to their new building at 5401 Zuck Road.

The event will include what's known as a desanctification ceremony, as well as a march by members of the congregation.

Joining us tonight to tell us more about the event and what it means for members of the temple is Lisa Chinsky...

