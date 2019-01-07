Local News

NewsMaker - New Horizons initiative, Erie Arts and Culture

Posted: Jan 07, 2019 06:43 PM EST

Updated: Jan 07, 2019 06:43 PM EST

NewsMaker - New Horizons initiative, Erie Arts and Culture

Last week, JET 24 Action News reported that Erie Arts and Culture received a grant for $250,000 from the Erie Community Foundation.

The money will go a long way toward a new initiative established by the non-profit called, 'New Horizons,' that focuses on bringing arts and culture to neighborhoods in the downtown Erie area.

Joining us to talk about the grant and the New Horizons initiative is Patrick Fisher, Executive Director of Erie Arts and Culture...

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected