NewsMaker – Penn State Behrend’s Trash to Treasure sale

They say that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

So, if you like a bargain, and who doesn’t? Then, check out Penn State Behrend for their annual Trash to Treasure sale.

All week long, students have been dropping off their slightly used items that the public can then buy.

This year’s Trash to Treasure event is tomorrow, May 11th starting at 7:30am at Erie Hall on PSB campus. There is a $5 fee if you want to be an early bird which gets you in between 7:30 and 9. From 9am-12pm it’s free. You can fill a bag for $5.

Joining us now to tell us more about it is Chris Fox, Assistant Director of Civic and Community Engagement at Penn State Behrend…