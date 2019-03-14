NewsMaker - Pi Day turns p-i-e day at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Video

Today is Pi Day! And, although this day refers to the numerical term for 3.14, what better way to celebrate than with p-i-e?

To celebrate Pi Day, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is offering guests who order a homemade chicken pot pie a second pie free of charge to take and bake at home.

Erie has a Cheddar's located in the Millcreek Marketplace along Interchange Road.

