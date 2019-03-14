Local News

NewsMaker - Pi Day turns p-i-e day at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Posted: Mar 14, 2019 11:40 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 14, 2019 11:40 AM EDT

NewsMaker - Pi Day turns p-i-e day at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Today is Pi Day! And, although this day refers to the numerical term for 3.14, what better way to celebrate than with p-i-e?

To celebrate Pi Day, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is offering guests who order a homemade chicken pot pie a second pie free of charge to take and bake at home. 

Erie has a Cheddar's located in the Millcreek Marketplace along Interchange Road. 

Joining us from Cheddar's Restaurant today is Jay Lewis, General Manager...

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected