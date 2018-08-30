NewsMaker - Responding to prison/parole emergencies, Harry Latta of EmergyCare Video

Emergency response teams had their hands busy during yesterday's deployment to two locations in the region.

From the illnesses of people at Albion Correctional Institution to the call going out form the Probation and Parole Board Office on East 18th Street, EmergyCare played a part in the response. And, when these kinds of events occur, knowing how to respond and what to do when you arrive are key to dealing with the situations in a successful manner.

Joining us today to talk about their part in yesterday's emergencies is Harry Latta of EmergyCare.