NewsMaker – Roar on the Shore Executive Director Ralph Pontillo

Erie’s biggest summer event is moving out of the city in 2019. As we’ve reported, Roar on the Shore Motorcycle Rally has moved its hub of operations from Perry Square to Lake Erie Speedway in Greenfield Township.

The event that started in 2007 was based at downtown Erie’s Perry Square since its inception, but after negotiations failed over the cost of security for the event, Roar organizers opted for a different venue.

Joining us to talk about this year’s event and the venue change is Ralph Pontillo, Executive Director of Roar on the Shore…

