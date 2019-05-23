NewsMaker – Troika Russian Festival this weekend

It’s a sure sign that milder weather has arrived and that summer is right around the corner when the festival season kicks off. And, for over a decade, the annual Troika Russian Festival is there to get things rolling.
This unique festival, held by the Russian Orthodox Church of the Nativity, gets underway tomorrow.
Joining us to talk about this year’s festival is Mark Sokoloff, who sits on the Troika Committee.
Details:
- 11th Annual Troika Festival
- Nativity Community Center at 109 German Street
- Tomorrow, Friday, May 24th from 4pm-9pm
- Saturday, May 25th from noon to 6pm
- Sunday, May 26th from 10am (Russian breakfast), festival from noon until 8pm